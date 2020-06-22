Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hotel Company MCMAP [Image 4 of 8]

    Hotel Company MCMAP

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Grace Kindred 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    A recruit with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, stands in the basic warrior stance during a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) session at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, June 22, 2020. Recruits were taught basic self-defense to prepare them for close combat encounters. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

