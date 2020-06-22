Satellite Pharmacy relocates

From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Patrick Parsons, 355th Medical Group commander, Col. Michael Drowley, 355th Wing commander, and Col. Julie Newlin, 355th Mission Support Group commander, cut the ribbon at the new satellite pharmacy inside of the Base Exchange at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 22, 2020. The 355th MDG Satellite Pharmacy moved from a previous location in the BX into an upgraded facility with the intent of increasing patient care and capacity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)

