    Satellite Pharmacy relocates

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Stephens 

    355th Wing

    From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Patrick Parsons, 355th Medical Group commander, Col. Michael Drowley, 355th Wing commander, and Col. Julie Newlin, 355th Mission Support Group commander, cut the ribbon at the new satellite pharmacy inside of the Base Exchange at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 22, 2020. The 355th MDG Satellite Pharmacy moved from a previous location in the BX into an upgraded facility with the intent of increasing patient care and capacity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)

    Date Taken: 06.22.2020
    Date Posted: 06.23.2020 18:48
    Photo ID: 6249683
    VIRIN: 200622-F-CJ465-1008
    Resolution: 6170x3471
    Size: 15.28 MB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Satellite Pharmacy relocates [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

