The 355th Medical Group Pharmacy team poses for a photo at the new satellite pharmacy ribbon cutting ceremony inside of the Base Exchange at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 22, 2020. The 355th MDG Satellite Pharmacy moved from a previous location in the BX into an upgraded facility with the intent of increasing patient care and capacity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2020 18:48
|Photo ID:
|6249681
|VIRIN:
|200622-F-CJ465-1004
|Resolution:
|6135x4090
|Size:
|12.69 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Satellite Pharmacy relocates [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT