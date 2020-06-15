Service members assigned to the 25th Infantry Division take part their unit’s “Adopt-A-Highway” clean-up in Haleiwa, Hawaii on the island of Oahu on June 15, 2020. These Soldiers conduct a quarterly clean-up along a two-mile stretch of Kamehameha Highway on the North Shore of Oahu (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Cora Allen)
Tropic Lightning Soldiers Adopt-A-Highway
