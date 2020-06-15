Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Adopt-A-Highway [Image 2 of 3]

    Adopt-A-Highway

    HI, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Service members assigned to the 25th Infantry Division take part their unit’s “Adopt-A-Highway” clean-up in Haleiwa, Hawaii on the island of Oahu on June 15, 2020. These Soldiers conduct a quarterly clean-up along a two-mile stretch of Kamehameha Highway on the North Shore of Oahu (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Cora Allen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2020
    Date Posted: 06.23.2020 17:22
    Photo ID: 6249613
    VIRIN: 200615-A-AK380-057
    Resolution: 1874x1149
    Size: 1018.37 KB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Adopt-A-Highway [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Alan Brutus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Adopt-A-Highway
    Adopt-A-Highway
    Adopt-A-Highway

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Tropic Lightning Soldiers Adopt-A-Highway

    TAGS

    Community Service
    25th ID
    Tropic Lightning
    Adopt A Highway

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT