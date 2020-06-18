Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    309th MXSG keeps employees safe, continues critical support to the Ogden ALC [Image 3 of 4]

    309th MXSG keeps employees safe, continues critical support to the Ogden ALC

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2020

    Photo by Cynthia Griggs 

    75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Jeremy Stewart, 309th Maintenance Support Group hazmat shop supervisor, fills up spray bottles with cleaning disinfectant for the group's workspaces, June 18, 2020 at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The group has become the central supplier for the entire Ogden Air Logistics Complex in terms of necessary items such as masks, hand sanitizer and disinfectant. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2020
    Date Posted: 06.23.2020 16:29
    Photo ID: 6249544
    VIRIN: 200618-F-EF974-1016
    Resolution: 4882x3255
    Size: 2.32 MB
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US 
    This work, 309th MXSG keeps employees safe, continues critical support to the Ogden ALC [Image 4 of 4], by Cynthia Griggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ogden Air Logistics Complex
    OO-ALC
    309 MXSG
    COVID-19
    maintenance support group

