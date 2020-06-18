309th MXSG keeps employees safe, continues critical support to the Ogden ALC

Jeremy Stewart, 309th Maintenance Support Group hazmat shop supervisor, fills up spray bottles with cleaning disinfectant for the group's workspaces, June 18, 2020 at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The group has become the central supplier for the entire Ogden Air Logistics Complex in terms of necessary items such as masks, hand sanitizer and disinfectant. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)

