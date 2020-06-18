309th MXSG keeps employees safe, continues critical support to the Ogden ALC

Brad Reed, 309th Maintenance Support Group material inventory center supervisor, browses the shelves of additional cleaning and protective supplies the group ordered due to CVID-19 June 18, 2020 at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The group has become the central supplier for the entire Ogden Air Logistics Complex in terms of necessary items such as masks, hand sanitizer and disinfectant. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)

