    AAFES Main Exchange staff honors student employees with graduation recognition ceremony

    HILL AFB, UT, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2020

    Photo by Todd Cromar 

    75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Melony White, AAFES general manager, addresses students, employees, families and friends during a recognition ceremony to celebrate the graduation of seven local high school student employees June 15, 2020, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The student employees were honored for their hard work, dedication and commitment to stay the course during COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Cromar)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AAFES Main Exchange staff honors student employees with graduation recognition ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by Todd Cromar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hill AFB
    High School Students
    Utah
    AFFES
    AFMC

