    AAFES Main Exchange staff honors student employees with graduation recognition ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

    HILL AFB, UT, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2020

    Photo by Todd Cromar 

    75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The AAFES Main Exchange at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, celebrates the graduation of seven local high school student employees June 15, 2020, for their hard work, dedication and commitment to stay the course during COVID-19. Appearing left to right: Lance Redolosa, Clearfield High School, Gavin Beard, Northridge High School, Melanie White, AAFES general manager, Damien Dodson-Essex, Northridge High School, Jonathan Ceglar, Northridge High School, Kaitlyn Thompson, Northern Utah Academy for Math, Engineering and Science, and Science, and Kimberly Tinio, Clearfield High School. Not pictured, Annie, Northridge High School. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Cromar)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2020
    Date Posted: 06.23.2020 15:54
    Photo ID: 6249470
    VIRIN: 200615-F-LS255-0008
    Resolution: 4581x3054
    Size: 2.17 MB
    Location: HILL AFB, UT, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AAFES Main Exchange staff honors student employees with graduation recognition ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by Todd Cromar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hill AFB
    High School Students
    Utah
    AFFES
    AFMC

