AAFES Main Exchange staff honors student employees with graduation recognition ceremony

The AAFES Main Exchange at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, celebrates the graduation of seven local high school student employees June 15, 2020, for their hard work, dedication and commitment to stay the course during COVID-19. Appearing left to right: Lance Redolosa, Clearfield High School, Gavin Beard, Northridge High School, Melanie White, AAFES general manager, Damien Dodson-Essex, Northridge High School, Jonathan Ceglar, Northridge High School, Kaitlyn Thompson, Northern Utah Academy for Math, Engineering and Science, and Science, and Kimberly Tinio, Clearfield High School. Not pictured, Annie, Northridge High School. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Cromar)

