Homecoming Hug

TSgt. Severin Stalmarck , an airman with the 176th Security Forces Squadron, embraces his son at Ted Stevens-Anchorage International Airport upon his return from Kandahar, Afghanistan on June 22, 2020. 12 AKNG Airmen deployed in support of Operation Freedom Sentinel, a NATO-led continuation of the Global War on Terrorism. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Candis Olmstead/Released)

