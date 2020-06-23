Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    My daddy is my hero [Image 4 of 5]

    My daddy is my hero

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2020

    Photo by Lt. Col. Candis Olmstead 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs

    MSgt. Bryce Weight, an Alaska Air Guardsmen with the 176th Security Forces Squadron, holds his daughter with her welcome home sign in hand, at Ted Stevens-Anchorage International Airport upon his return from Kandahar, Afghanistan on June 22, 2020. 12 AKNG Airmen deployed in support of Operation Freedom Sentinel, a NATO-led continuation of the Global War on Terrorism. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Candis Olmstead/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2020
    Date Posted: 06.23.2020 15:50
    Photo ID: 6249466
    VIRIN: 200623-Z-MF300-0078
    Resolution: 2918x3648
    Size: 4.9 MB
    Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US 
    Hometown: ANCHORAGE, AK, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, My daddy is my hero [Image 5 of 5], by Lt. Col. Candis Olmstead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Home Sweet Home
    Homecoming Hug
    I missed you
    My daddy is my hero
    Bag Secure

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Alaska Air Guard Security Forces return from Afghanistan deployment

    TAGS

    Home
    NATO
    Air National Guard
    Homecoming
    Alaska
    NGB
    hero
    Yellow Ribbon
    family
    Air Force
    Deployment
    always there
    AKNG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT