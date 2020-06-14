Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Greely honors Flag Day [Image 2 of 2]

    UNITED STATES

    06.14.2020

    Photo by Angela Glass 

    Fort Greely

    Soldiers of the Fort Greely 49th Missile Defense Battalion unfold and raise the large U.S. Flag during the morning Reveille Ceremony June 14, in honor of National Flag Day and the 245th Army Birthday. (Photo by Angela Glass, U.S. Army Garrison Alaska, Fort Greely Public Affairs)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Greely honors Flag Day [Image 2 of 2], by Angela Glass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Flag Day
    Fort Greely
    U.S. Army Garrison Alaska

