U.S. Army Garrison Fort Greely honors Flag Day

Soldiers of the Fort Greely 49th Missile Defense Battalion unfold and raise the large U.S. Flag during the morning Reveille Ceremony June 14, in honor of National Flag Day and the 245th Army Birthday. (Photo by Angela Glass, U.S. Army Garrison Alaska, Fort Greely Public Affairs)

