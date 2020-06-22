The crew of a Coast Guard Boat Station San Juan 33-foot Special Purpose Craft – Law Enforcement rescued a young girl, between four to six-years-old, from an inflatable plastic raft the afternoon of June 22, 2020, approximately half a mile off the beach near “Isla de Cabras” in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico. (U.S. Coast Guard photo).
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2020 12:36
|Photo ID:
|6249261
|VIRIN:
|200622-G-G0107-1002
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.25 MB
|Location:
|TOA BAJA, PR
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard rescues child from inflatable raft swept to sea by current off beach in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
