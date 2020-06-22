Coast Guard rescues child from inflatable raft swept to sea by current off beach in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico

The crew of a Coast Guard Boat Station San Juan 33-foot Special Purpose Craft – Law Enforcement rescued a young girl, between four to six-years-old, from an inflatable plastic raft the afternoon of June 22, 2020, approximately half a mile off the beach near “Isla de Cabras” in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico. (U.S. Coast Guard photo).

Date Taken: 06.22.2020
Location: TOA BAJA, PR