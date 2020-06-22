Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues child from inflatable raft swept to sea by current off beach in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico [Image 1 of 2]

    SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO

    06.22.2020

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET San Juan

    The crew of a Coast Guard Boat Station San Juan 33-foot Special Purpose Craft – Law Enforcement rescued a young girl, between four to six-years-old, from an inflatable plastic raft the afternoon of June 22, 2020, approximately half a mile off the beach near “Isla de Cabras” in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Diego Chenoweth)

