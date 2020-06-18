An explosive ordnance disposal technician assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron adjusts his night-vision goggles during a late-night training exercise at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, June 18, 2020. The exercise allowed 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dogs and 386th ECES EOD technicians to conduct proficiency training in the detection and deterrence of simulated improvised explosive devices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isaiah J. Soliz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2020 Date Posted: 06.23.2020 08:32 Photo ID: 6249004 VIRIN: 200618-F-XK019-1345 Resolution: 6054x4324 Size: 13.4 MB Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW Web Views: 2 Downloads: 3 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ASAB EOD and MWD conduct joint training [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Isaiah Soliz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.