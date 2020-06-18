Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    ASAB EOD and MWD conduct joint training [Image 1 of 5]

    ASAB EOD and MWD conduct joint training

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    06.18.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Isaiah Soliz 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog section walk away after deploying training aids during a joint exercise with local explosive ordnance disposal teams at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, June 18, 2020. The exercise allowed 386th ESFS MWD’s and 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron EOD flight to conduct proficiency training in the detection and deterrence of simulated improvised explosive devices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isaiah J. Soliz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2020
    Date Posted: 06.23.2020 08:33
    Photo ID: 6248994
    VIRIN: 200618-F-XK019-1018
    Resolution: 5175x3450
    Size: 5.3 MB
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ASAB EOD and MWD conduct joint training [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Isaiah Soliz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ASAB EOD and MWD conduct joint training
    ASAB EOD and MWD conduct joint training
    ASAB EOD and MWD conduct joint training
    ASAB EOD and MWD conduct joint training
    ASAB EOD and MWD conduct joint training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    U.S. Central Command
    deployed
    DVIDS
    Air Base
    Global
    Squadron
    386 AEW
    Joint effort
    386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron
    Kuwait
    military working dog
    mission
    Air Power
    Explosive ordnance disposal
    deployment
    386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron
    386 Air Expeditionary Wing
    Resilient
    Ali Al Salem Air Base
    ASAB
    delivering decisive combat power
    theatre gateway
    unparalleled theatre support

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT