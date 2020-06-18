ASAB EOD and MWD conduct joint training

Airmen from the 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog section walk away after deploying training aids during a joint exercise with local explosive ordnance disposal teams at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, June 18, 2020. The exercise allowed 386th ESFS MWD’s and 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron EOD flight to conduct proficiency training in the detection and deterrence of simulated improvised explosive devices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isaiah J. Soliz)

