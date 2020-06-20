Lt. Col. Thomas E. Lamb (left), Col. Patrick S. O'Neal (middle), and Lt. Col. Ryan K. Workman, assigned to 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division finish the inspection of troops before transferring command during Defender 2020 on 20 June, at Glebokie, Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland. Col. O'Neal presides over the change of command as command authority of 6th Squadron, 8th Cavarly Regiment, is transferred from Lt. Col. Workman to Lt. Col. Lamb.
(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Raymundo Prado/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2020 07:44
|Photo ID:
|6248975
|VIRIN:
|200620-A-XX042-003
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|6.87 MB
|Location:
|DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 6-8 CAV Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Raymundo Prado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
6-8 CAV Change of Command Ceremony
LEAVE A COMMENT