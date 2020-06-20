Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    6-8 CAV Change of Command [Image 3 of 3]

    6-8 CAV Change of Command

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    06.20.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Raymundo Prado 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Thomas E. Lamb (left), Col. Patrick S. O'Neal (middle), and Lt. Col. Ryan K. Workman, assigned to 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division finish the inspection of troops before transferring command during Defender 2020 on 20 June, at Glebokie, Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland. Col. O'Neal presides over the change of command as command authority of 6th Squadron, 8th Cavarly Regiment, is transferred from Lt. Col. Workman to Lt. Col. Lamb.

    (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Raymundo Prado/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2020
    Date Posted: 06.23.2020 07:44
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 6-8 CAV Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Raymundo Prado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

