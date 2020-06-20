6-8 CAV Change of Command Ceremony

Photo By Sgt. Raymundo Prado | Lt. Col. Thomas E. Lamb (left), Col. Patrick S. O'Neal (middle), and Lt. Col. Ryan K....... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Raymundo Prado | Lt. Col. Thomas E. Lamb (left), Col. Patrick S. O'Neal (middle), and Lt. Col. Ryan K. Workman, assigned to 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division finish the inspection of troops before transferring command during Defender 2020 on 20 June, at Glebokie, Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland. Col. O'Neal presides over the change of command as command authority of 6th Squadron, 8th Cavarly Regiment, is transferred from Lt. Col. Workman to Lt. Col. Lamb. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Raymundo Prado/Released) see less | View Image Page

On 20 June 2020, 6th Squadron, 8th Cavalry Regiment bid farewell to Lt. Col. Ryan K. Workman and welcomed Lt. Col Thomas E. Lamb as its new Squadron Commander in a change of command ceremony on 20 June, at Glebokie, Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland.

“Good afternoon and good morning for those of you joining us in the United States and around the world,” said Col. Patrick S. O’Neal, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team Commanding Officer, as he presided over the event that was livestreamed due to the geographical challenges of operations abroad. “There’s one more priority information requirement and the question is this: who’s the finest Cavalrymen I have served with?” added Col. O’Neal, “and the answer for me is simple. It’s Ryan Workman.”

He continued by recognizing Lt. Col. Workmans’ execution and fulfillment of the Cavalry duties during his time as Squadron Commander. He thanked Lt. Col. Workman for answering the priority information requirements, a key duty of the Cavalry, and culminating one of the most successful Cavalry operations he had ever seen.

“…I have to thank the troopers of this great squadron. Everything this squadron is, everything it has accomplished over the last few years, is because of you.” Said Lt. Col. Workman. “We have a sign at the entrance to the camp that says ‘Welcome to Camp Mustang: Home of the World’s Finest Cavalry Troopers.’ I truly believe that.

After recognizing the many changes and exercises that he experienced with the 6-8 troops as their commander, Lt. Col. Workman welcomed Lt. Lamb and his family to the Mustang family.

“Lt. Col Workman, Ryan, thank you for bringing me in and keeping the lines of communication open during this turbulent period.” Said Lt. Col. Lamb. “We, my family and I, are humble for this opportunity and grateful for joining this awesome organization with a rich history and amazing reputation.”

With a successful change of command, the unit bade farewell to Lt. Col Workman and welcomed Lt. Col Thomas E. Lamb. With the disparity in location only a few staff members were able to attend while family and friends watched the ceremony via livestream.