Tech. Sgt. John Bishop, 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron NCO in charge of vehicle maintenance, attaches the coolant reservoir to a truck at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 4, 2020. The unit helps maintain 485 vehicles across the Wolf Pack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2020 05:05
|Photo ID:
|6248903
|VIRIN:
|200604-F-SZ986-0022
|Resolution:
|2199x1571
|Size:
|761.75 KB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Driven to succeed: NCO beats the odds [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Anthony Hetlage, identified by DVIDS
