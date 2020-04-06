Tech. Sgt. John Bishop, 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron NCO in charge of vehicle maintenance, inspects a vehicle at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 4, 2020. Bishop is troubleshooting a low coolant light on the vehicle by checking the voltage to ensure the sensor is getting power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2020 05:05
|Photo ID:
|6248902
|VIRIN:
|200604-F-SZ986-0016
|Resolution:
|1886x1347
|Size:
|516.9 KB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Driven to succeed: NCO beats the odds [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Anthony Hetlage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT