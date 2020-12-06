Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic welcomes new commander [Image 2 of 8]

    Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic welcomes new commander

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    06.12.2020

    Photo by Marcy Sanchez  

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Johnson (center), detachment sergeant, Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic, passes the unit guidon to Col. Stacy Freeman, outgoing commander, WAHC during a change of command and responsibility ceremony, June 12.

    Date Taken: 06.12.2020
    Date Posted: 06.23.2020 03:46
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE 
    This work, Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic welcomes new commander [Image 8 of 8], by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic welcomes new commander

