Lt. Col. James McWherter (left), incoming commander, Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic, receives the unit guidon from Col. Michael Weber, commander, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, during a change of command and responsibility ceremony, June 12.
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2020 03:46
|Photo ID:
|6248826
|VIRIN:
|200615-A-EK666-0209
|Resolution:
|3846x2747
|Size:
|987.36 KB
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic welcomes new commander [Image 8 of 8], by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic welcomes new commander
LEAVE A COMMENT