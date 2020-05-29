WA National Guard Joint Task Force Commander Brig. Gen. Bryon Grenon’s last day as JTF Steelhead commander

Washington Army National Guard Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Sandland, assigned to Joint Task Force Steelhead (center left) stands to acknowledge Brig. Gen. Bryon Grenon on his last day as the JTF Steelhead commander in the TOC (Tactical Operation Center), Camp Murray, Wash., May 29, 2020. Grenon has been the JTF Steelhead commander for over two-months as the State of Washington has activated over 1,000 members to responded to the COVID-19 pandemic. (National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Washington Air National Guard Public Affairs)

