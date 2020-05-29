Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WA National Guard Joint Task Force Commander Brig. Gen. Bryon Grenon’s last day as JTF Steelhead commander [Image 1 of 6]

    WA National Guard Joint Task Force Commander Brig. Gen. Bryon Grenon’s last day as JTF Steelhead commander

    CAMP MURRAY, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel 

    Washington Air National Guard

    Washington Army National Guard Brig. Gen. Bryon Grenon, Joint Task Force Steelhead commander (center right) receives his last full briefing as the Task Force Commander in the Tactical Operation Center, Camp Murray, Wash., May 29, 2020. Grenon has been the JTF Steelhead commander for over two-months as the State of Washington has activated over 1,000 members to responded to the COVID-19 pandemic. (National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Washington Air National Guard Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2020
    Date Posted: 06.23.2020 02:21
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WA National Guard Joint Task Force Commander Brig. Gen. Bryon Grenon’s last day as JTF Steelhead commander [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Washington Air National Guard
    TOC
    Washington National Guard
    U.S. National Guard
    Washington Army National Guard
    JTF Steelhead
    COVID-19 reponse

