WA National Guard Joint Task Force Commander Brig. Gen. Bryon Grenon’s last day as JTF Steelhead commander

Washington Army National Guard Brig. Gen. Bryon Grenon, Joint Task Force Steelhead commander (center right) receives his last full briefing as the Task Force Commander in the Tactical Operation Center, Camp Murray, Wash., May 29, 2020. Grenon has been the JTF Steelhead commander for over two-months as the State of Washington has activated over 1,000 members to responded to the COVID-19 pandemic. (National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Washington Air National Guard Public Affairs)
|05.29.2020
|06.23.2020 02:21
|6248748
|200529-Z-CH590-0048
|5520x3680
|3.87 MB
|CAMP MURRAY, WA, US
|1
|0
|0
