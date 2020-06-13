Soldiers assigned to Bravo Battery, 2nd Battalion, 11th Field Artillery Battalion, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, conduct fire missions in support of Artillery Table XVIII on Oahu, Hawaii, June 13, 2020. (U.S. Army photos by 1st Lt. Steph Sweeney)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2020 02:05
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
This work, Fire Missions at the gun line [Image 11 of 11], by 1LT Stephanie Sweeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
