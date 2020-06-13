Date Taken: 06.13.2020 Date Posted: 06.23.2020 02:05 Photo ID: 6248721 VIRIN: 200613-A-XP141-076 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 2.42 MB Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Fire Missions at the gun line [Image 11 of 11], by 1LT Stephanie Sweeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.