Soldiers assigned to Bravo Battery, 2nd Battalion, 11th Field Artillery Battalion, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, conduct an emergency fire mission or more commonly known as a "hip-shoot" in support of Artillery Table XV on Oahu, Hawaii, June 10, 2020. (U.S. Army photos by 1st Lt. Steph Sweeney)

Date Taken: 06.10.2020 Date Posted: 06.23.2020 Photo ID: 6248717 Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US This work, Fire Mission at the Gun Line [Image 11 of 11], by 1LT Stephanie Sweeney