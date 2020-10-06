Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fire Mission at the Gun Line [Image 7 of 11]

    Fire Mission at the Gun Line

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2020

    Photo by 1st Lt. Stephanie Sweeney 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Soldiers assigned to Bravo Battery, 2nd Battalion, 11th Field Artillery Battalion, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, conduct an emergency fire mission or more commonly known as a "hip-shoot" in support of Artillery Table XV on Oahu, Hawaii, June 10, 2020. (U.S. Army photos by 1st Lt. Steph Sweeney)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2020
    Date Posted: 06.23.2020 02:05
    Photo ID: 6248717
    VIRIN: 200610-A-XP141-637
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 2.74 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fire Mission at the Gun Line [Image 11 of 11], by 1LT Stephanie Sweeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

