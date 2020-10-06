Washington Army National Guard Chaplain [Capt.] Michael Johnson (left) meets with a fellow Washington Guardsman during a site visit to a COVID-19 mapping office, Olympia, Wash., June 10, 2020. Washington Army and Air National Guardsmen are supporting testing sites, food banks and supporting local agencies around the state during the COVID-19 pandemic. (National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Washington Air National Guard Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2020 23:58
|Photo ID:
|6248679
|VIRIN:
|200610-Z-CH590-0224
|Resolution:
|4932x3608
|Size:
|3.64 MB
|Location:
|OLYMPIA, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Religious affairs teams offer whole person approach to soldier care in COVID response [Image 10 of 10], by MSgt John Hughel, identified by DVIDS
