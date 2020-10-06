Washington Army National Guard Chaplain [Capt.] Michael Johnson (left) meets with a fellow Washington Guardsman during a site visit to a COVID-19 mapping office, Olympia, Wash., June 10, 2020. Washington Army and Air National Guardsmen are supporting testing sites, food banks and supporting local agencies around the state during the COVID-19 pandemic. (National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Washington Air National Guard Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2020 Date Posted: 06.22.2020 23:58 Photo ID: 6248679 VIRIN: 200610-Z-CH590-0224 Resolution: 4932x3608 Size: 3.64 MB Location: OLYMPIA, WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Religious affairs teams offer whole person approach to soldier care in COVID response [Image 10 of 10], by MSgt John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.