    Washington National Guardsmen build and pack COVID-19 test kits [Image 6 of 10]

    Washington National Guardsmen build and pack COVID-19 test kits

    OLYMPIA, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel 

    Washington Air National Guard

    Washington Army and Air National Guardsmen assemble and pack COVID-19 test kits assembled at the Washington Department of Health’s test kit assembly site, Olympia, Wash., June 10, 2020. Washington Army and Air National Guardsmen are supporting testing sites, food banks and supporting local agencies around the state during the COVID-19 pandemic. (National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Washington Air National Guard Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2020
    Date Posted: 06.22.2020 23:59
    Photo ID: 6248675
    VIRIN: 200610-Z-CH590-0189
    Resolution: 3680x5392
    Size: 3.87 MB
    Location: OLYMPIA, WA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Washington National Guardsmen build and pack COVID-19 test kits [Image 10 of 10], by MSgt John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Washington National Guard
    U.S. National Guard
    COVID-19

