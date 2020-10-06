Washington National Guardsmen build and pack COVID-19 test kits

Washington Army and Air National Guardsmen assemble and pack COVID-19 test kits assembled at the Washington Department of Health’s test kit assembly site, Olympia, Wash., June 10, 2020. Washington Army and Air National Guardsmen are supporting testing sites, food banks and supporting local agencies around the state during the COVID-19 pandemic. (National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Washington Air National Guard Public Affairs)

Date Taken: 06.10.2020
Location: OLYMPIA, WA, US