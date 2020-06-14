Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Texas National Guard Remains on Mission to Combat COVID-19 [Image 4 of 15]

    Texas National Guard Remains on Mission to Combat COVID-19

    SAN MARCOS, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Texas Military Department

    Airmen and Soldiers with the Texas National Guard perform COVID-19 testing as part of the Texas Mobile Testing Team program on June 14 and 15, 2020 in San Marcos, Texas. On the order of Governor Greg Abbott, Texas National Guard Soldiers and Airmen continue to remain on mission supporting Texas' fight against COVID-19. By continuing to provide free tests for the virus across the state, the Texas Military Department is at the forefront of preventing the spread of COVID-19 in Texas. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Erin Castle)

