Texas National Guard Remains on Mission to Combat COVID-19

Airmen and Soldiers with the Texas National Guard perform COVID-19 testing as part of the Texas Mobile Testing Team program on June 14, 2020, in Bryan, Texas. On the order of Governor Greg Abbott, Texas National Guard Soldiers and Airmen continue to remain on mission supporting Texas' fight against COVID-19. By continuing to provide free tests for the virus across the state, the Texas Military Department is at the forefront of preventing the spread of COVID-19 in Texas. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Erin Castle)

