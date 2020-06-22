SAR Helo Training

200622-N-KM072-002 (KEY WEST, Fla.) Three Naval Air Station Key West Search and Rescue MH-60S Knighthawk helicopters fly in formation during training above Boca Chica Field. NAS Key West's SAR crew stands alert in support of tactical operations training in the offshore special use airspace. When available, they are able to assist the U.S. Coast Guard with search and rescue operations. Naval Air Station Key West is the state-of-the-art facility for combat fighter aircraft of all military services, provides world-class pierside support to U.S. and foreign naval vessels, and is the premier training center for surface and subsurface military operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Danette Baso Silvers)

