    SAR Helo Training [Image 3 of 5]

    SAR Helo Training

    KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2020

    Photo by Danette Baso Silvers 

    Naval Air Station Key West

    200622-N-KM072-003 (KEY WEST, Fla.) Three Naval Air Station Key West Search and Rescue MH-60S Knighthawk helicopters fly in formation during training above Boca Chica Field. NAS Key West's SAR crew stands alert in support of tactical operations training in the offshore special use airspace. When available, they are able to assist the U.S. Coast Guard with search and rescue operations. Naval Air Station Key West is the state-of-the-art facility for combat fighter aircraft of all military services, provides world-class pierside support to U.S. and foreign naval vessels, and is the premier training center for surface and subsurface military operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Danette Baso Silvers)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SAR Helo Training [Image 5 of 5], by Danette Baso Silvers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

