An Advisor with the 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade conducts medical training in preparation for testing for the Expert Infantryman Badge.
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2020 17:55
|Photo ID:
|6248422
|VIRIN:
|200622-A-CZ808-496
|Resolution:
|4496x3000
|Size:
|6.61 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade Advisor [Image 6 of 6], by MAJ Jonathan Camire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
