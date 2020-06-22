Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade Advisor [Image 3 of 6]

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2020

    Photo by Maj. Jonathan Camire 

    2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade

    An Advisor with the 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade conducts medical training in preparation for testing for the Expert Infantryman Badge.

    Date Taken: 06.22.2020
    Date Posted: 06.22.2020 17:55
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade Advisor [Image 6 of 6], by MAJ Jonathan Camire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2SFAB

