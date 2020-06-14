W.Va. Guard's 201st Field Artillery Resumes Training During COVID-19 Pandemic

Members of the West Virginia National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 201st Field Artillery (FA) drive M109 A6 Paladin Self-Propelled Howitzer at Camp Dawson, Kingwood, West Virginia, June 14, 2020. The 201st FA is conducting Field Artillery Tables 1-5 pre-certification qualifications prior to conducting live-fire qualifications later this summer.(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Edwin L. Wriston)
|06.14.2020
|06.22.2020 15:57
|6248311
|200614-Z-FC129-0204
|2358x3465
|5.12 MB
|KINGWOOD, WV, US
