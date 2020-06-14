Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    W.Va. Guard's 201st Field Artillery Resumes Training During COVID-19 Pandemic [Image 2 of 2]

    W.Va. Guard's 201st Field Artillery Resumes Training During COVID-19 Pandemic

    KINGWOOD, WV, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2020

    Photo by Edwin Wriston 

    West Virginia National Guard

    Members of the West Virginia National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 201st Field Artillery (FA) drive M109 A6 Paladin Self-Propelled Howitzer at Camp Dawson, Kingwood, West Virginia, June 14, 2020. The 201st FA is conducting Field Artillery Tables 1-5 pre-certification qualifications prior to conducting live-fire qualifications later this summer.(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Edwin L. Wriston)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, W.Va. Guard's 201st Field Artillery Resumes Training During COVID-19 Pandemic [Image 2 of 2], by Edwin Wriston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

