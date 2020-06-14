Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    W.Va. Guard's 201st Field Artillery Resumes Training During COVID-19 Pandemic [Image 1 of 2]

    W.Va. Guard's 201st Field Artillery Resumes Training During COVID-19 Pandemic

    KINGWOOD, WV, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2020

    Photo by Edwin Wriston 

    West Virginia National Guard

    A crew member of the West Virginia National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 201st Field Artillery (FA) mans an M109 A6 Paladin Self-Propelled Howitzer at Camp Dawson, Kingwood, West Virginia, June 14, 2020. The 201st FA is conducting Field Artillery Tables 1-5 pre-certification qualifications prior to conducting live-fire qualifications later this summer.(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Edwin L. Wriston)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, W.Va. Guard's 201st Field Artillery Resumes Training During COVID-19 Pandemic [Image 2 of 2], by Edwin Wriston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Annual Training
    West Virginia National Guard
    West Virginia Army National Guard
    201st
    Training
    AT
    WVNG
    WVARNG

