Rear Adm. Dave Welch administers the Oath of Office to his son, Midshipman Geoffrey P. Welch

Rear Adm. Dave Welch, commander, Carrier Strike Group 15, administers the Oath of Office to his son, Midshipman Geoffrey P. Welch, United States Merchant Marine Academy Class of 2020. Ensign Welch will enter active duty in the Navy in the Surface Warfare community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mercedes Welch/Released)
