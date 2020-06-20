Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Rear Adm. Dave Welch administers the Oath of Office to his son, Midshipman Geoffrey P. Welch [Image 1 of 2]

    Rear Adm. Dave Welch administers the Oath of Office to his son, Midshipman Geoffrey P. Welch

    SAN DIEGO, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Carrier Strike Group 15

    Rear Adm. Dave Welch, commander, Carrier Strike Group 15, administers the Oath of Office to his son, Midshipman Geoffrey P. Welch, United States Merchant Marine Academy Class of 2020. Ensign Welch will enter active duty in the Navy in the Surface Warfare community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mercedes Welch/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2020
    Date Posted: 06.22.2020 14:58
    Photo ID: 6248195
    VIRIN: 200620-N-GM188-001
    Resolution: 3000x2255
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rear Adm. Dave Welch administers the Oath of Office to his son, Midshipman Geoffrey P. Welch [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Rear Adm. Dave Welch administers the Oath of Office to his son, Midshipman Geoffrey P. Welch
    Rear Adm. Dave Welch administers the Oath of Office to his son, Midshipman Geoffrey P. Welch

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Oath of Office
    CSG-15

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT