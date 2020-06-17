Lt. Col. Rhesa J. Ashbacher, Marine Corps Base Quantico Staff Judge Advocate, performs a broad jump during the High Intensity Tactical Training competition at Butler Stadium aboard Marine Corps Base Quantico on June 18, 2020. The HITT competition allowed Marines, Sailors, and Soldiers to compete together and showcase their fitness after having to social distance due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Kirstin Spanu)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2020 Date Posted: 06.22.2020 14:02 Photo ID: 6247968 VIRIN: 200617-M-TA826-873 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 16.3 MB Location: QUANTICO, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marines, Other Service Members Live Up to Commandant’s Request [Image 2 of 2], by Sgt Kirstin Spanu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.