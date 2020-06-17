Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marines, Other Service Members Live Up to Commandant’s Request [Image 1 of 2]

    Marines, Other Service Members Live Up to Commandant’s Request

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Kirstin Spanu 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    Lt. Col. Rhesa J. Ashbacher, Marine Corps Base Quantico Staff Judge Advocate, performs a deadlift during the High Intensity Tactical Training competition at Butler Stadium aboard Marine Corps Base Quantico on June 18, 2020. The HITT competition allowed Marines, Sailors, and Soldiers to compete together and showcase their fitness after having to social distance due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Kirstin Spanu)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2020
    Date Posted: 06.22.2020 14:06
    Photo ID: 6247967
    VIRIN: 200617-M-TA826-701
    Resolution: 4697x3131
    Size: 10.64 MB
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines, Other Service Members Live Up to Commandant’s Request [Image 2 of 2], by Sgt Kirstin Spanu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marines, Other Service Members Live Up to Commandant’s Request
    Marines, Other Service Members Live Up to Commandant’s Request

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    soldiers
    sailors
    fitness
    Marine Corps
    marines
    Quantico
    hitt
    high intensity tactical training
    butler stadium
    covid-19
    covid
    social distancing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT