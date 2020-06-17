Lt. Col. Rhesa J. Ashbacher, Marine Corps Base Quantico Staff Judge Advocate, performs a deadlift during the High Intensity Tactical Training competition at Butler Stadium aboard Marine Corps Base Quantico on June 18, 2020. The HITT competition allowed Marines, Sailors, and Soldiers to compete together and showcase their fitness after having to social distance due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Kirstin Spanu)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2020 14:06
|Photo ID:
|6247967
|VIRIN:
|200617-M-TA826-701
|Resolution:
|4697x3131
|Size:
|10.64 MB
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marines, Other Service Members Live Up to Commandant’s Request [Image 2 of 2], by Sgt Kirstin Spanu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT