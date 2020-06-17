Marines, Other Service Members Live Up to Commandant’s Request

Lt. Col. Rhesa J. Ashbacher, Marine Corps Base Quantico Staff Judge Advocate, performs a deadlift during the High Intensity Tactical Training competition at Butler Stadium aboard Marine Corps Base Quantico on June 18, 2020. The HITT competition allowed Marines, Sailors, and Soldiers to compete together and showcase their fitness after having to social distance due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Kirstin Spanu)

