Sanitize under COVID-19 prevention conditions

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, sanitizes training aids under COVID-19 prevention conditions at Bismarck Kaserne, Ansbach, Germany, June 19, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Charles Rosemond)
