    Sanitize under COVID-19 prevention conditions [Image 1 of 4]

    Sanitize under COVID-19 prevention conditions

    ANSBACH, BY, GERMANY

    06.19.2020

    Photo by Charles Rosemond 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, sanitizes weapons training aids under COVID-19 prevention conditions at Bismarck Kaserne, Ansbach, Germany, June 19, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Charles Rosemond)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sanitize under COVID-19 prevention conditions [Image 4 of 4], by Charles Rosemond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

