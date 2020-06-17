Maj. Gen. Christopher O. Mohan, Commanding General, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, transfers the stole to Col. Stanton Trotter, incoming 21st Theater Support Command, Chaplain, signifying the transfer of spiritual leadership during a Change of Stole Ceremony, June 17, 2020 at Kaiserslautern, Germany. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paque)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2020 07:05
|Photo ID:
|6247557
|VIRIN:
|200617-A-PB921-0013
|Resolution:
|2992x4135
|Size:
|10.1 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 21st Theater Sustainment Command Change of Stole Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Elisabeth Paque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
