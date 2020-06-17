Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    21st Theater Sustainment Command Change of Stole Ceremony [Image 3 of 4]

    21st Theater Sustainment Command Change of Stole Ceremony

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    06.17.2020

    Photo by Elisabeth Paque 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Maj. Gen. Christopher O. Mohan, Commanding General, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, transfers the stole to Col. Stanton Trotter, incoming 21st Theater Support Command, Chaplain, signifying the transfer of spiritual leadership during a Change of Stole Ceremony, June 17, 2020 at Kaiserslautern, Germany. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paque)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2020
    Date Posted: 06.22.2020 07:05
    Photo ID: 6247557
    VIRIN: 200617-A-PB921-0013
    Resolution: 2992x4135
    Size: 10.1 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 21st Theater Sustainment Command Change of Stole Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Elisabeth Paque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    21st Theater Sustainment Command Change of Stole Ceremony
    21st Theater Sustainment Command Change of Stole Ceremony
    21st Theater Sustainment Command Change of Stole Ceremony
    21st Theater Sustainment Command Change of Stole Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Germany
    21st Theater Sustainment Command
    USAREUR
    7th ATC
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    7th Army Training Command
    Maj. Gen. Christopher O. Mohan
    Chaplain Col. Scott Hammond
    Chaplain Col. Stanton Trotter

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT