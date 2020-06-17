21st Theater Sustainment Command Change of Stole Ceremony

Maj. Gen. Christopher O. Mohan, Commanding General, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, takes the stole from Col. Scott, Hammond, outgoing Command Chaplain, 21st Theater Support Command, to transfer to the incoming Command Chaplain, Col. Stanton Trotter, signifying the transfer of spiritual leadership during a Change of Stole Ceremony, June 17, 2020 at Kaiserslautern, Germany. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paque)

