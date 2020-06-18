NORFOLK, Va. – Lt. John Miller is credited with saving two lives while on an evening run near his residence. He is assigned to Navy Warfare Development Command, Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photos by Ian Delossantos, NWDC/Released)
This work, Norfolk-based Sailor Saves Lives during Evening Run [Image 3 of 3], by Ian Delossantos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Norfolk-based Sailor Saves Lives during Evening Run
