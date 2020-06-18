NORFOLK, Va. – Lt. John Miller is credited with saving two lives while on an evening run near his residence. He is assigned to Navy Warfare Development Command, Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photos by Ian Delossantos, NWDC/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2020 Date Posted: 06.22.2020 00:01 Photo ID: 6247391 VIRIN: 200618-N-CI980-1002 Resolution: 2955x3673 Size: 2.21 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Hometown: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Norfolk-based Sailor Saves Lives during Evening Run [Image 3 of 3], by Ian Delossantos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.