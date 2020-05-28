Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I Am Navy Medicine, and Command Managed Equal Opportunity Program Manager – Lt. Shanece Washington [Image 2 of 2]

    I Am Navy Medicine, and Command Managed Equal Opportunity Program Manager – Lt. Shanece Washington

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Meagan Christoph 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton

    Now hear this...Lt. Shanece Washington, Navy Medical Service Corps officer and Occupational Audiologist, Regional Hearing Conservation Program Manager, and Command Managed Equal Opportunity Program Manager at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Bremerton, is responsible for preventing occupational-related hearing injuries and increasing medical readiness. As a Navy Audiologist, she directly contributes to the Navy surgeon general priority on operational readiness and Navy Medicine's core mission of producing force medical readiness and medical force readiness (Official Navy photo by Mass Communication 3rd Class Meagan Christoph, NMRTC Bremerton public affairs).

