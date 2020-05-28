I Am Navy Medicine, and Command Managed Equal Opportunity Program Manager – Lt. Shanece Washington

Now hear this...Lt. Shanece Washington, Navy Medical Service Corps officer and Occupational Audiologist, Regional Hearing Conservation Program Manager, and Command Managed Equal Opportunity Program Manager at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Bremerton, is responsible for preventing occupational-related hearing injuries and increasing medical readiness. As a Navy Audiologist, she directly contributes to the Navy surgeon general priority on operational readiness and Navy Medicine's core mission of producing force medical readiness and medical force readiness (Official Navy photo by Mass Communication 3rd Class Meagan Christoph, NMRTC Bremerton public affairs).

