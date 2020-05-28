Along with her primary duties as a Navy Audiologist responsible for preventing occupational-related hearing injuries and increasing medical readiness, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Bremerton's Lt. Shanece Washington is also the Command Managed Equal Opportunity (CMEO) Program Manager, a crucial duty in providing all staff members - active duty and civil service - a safe and secure setting to perform to their maximum ability (Official Navy photo by Mass Communication 3rd Class Meagan Christoph, NMRTC Bremerton public affairs).
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2020 09:59
|Photo ID:
|6247341
|VIRIN:
|200528-N-XT693-0000
|Resolution:
|1316x1044
|Size:
|346.01 KB
|Location:
|BREMERTON, WA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, I Am Navy Medicine, and Command Managed Equal Opportunity Program Manager – Lt. Shanece Washington [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Meagan Christoph, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
I Am Navy Medicine, and Command Managed Equal Opportunity Program Manager – Lt. Shanece Washington
LEAVE A COMMENT