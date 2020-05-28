Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I Am Navy Medicine, and Command Managed Equal Opportunity Program Manager – Lt. Shanece Washington

    I Am Navy Medicine, and Command Managed Equal Opportunity Program Manager – Lt. Shanece Washington

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Meagan Christoph 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton

    Along with her primary duties as a Navy Audiologist responsible for preventing occupational-related hearing injuries and increasing medical readiness, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Bremerton's Lt. Shanece Washington is also the Command Managed Equal Opportunity (CMEO) Program Manager, a crucial duty in providing all staff members - active duty and civil service - a safe and secure setting to perform to their maximum ability (Official Navy photo by Mass Communication 3rd Class Meagan Christoph, NMRTC Bremerton public affairs).

    Date Taken: 05.28.2020
    Date Posted: 06.21.2020 09:59
    VIRIN: 200528-N-XT693-0000
    Location: BREMERTON, WA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I Am Navy Medicine, and Command Managed Equal Opportunity Program Manager – Lt. Shanece Washington [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Meagan Christoph, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    equal opportunity
    cmeo
    nmrtc bremerton
    navy audiologist

