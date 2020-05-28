I Am Navy Medicine, and Command Managed Equal Opportunity Program Manager – Lt. Shanece Washington

Along with her primary duties as a Navy Audiologist responsible for preventing occupational-related hearing injuries and increasing medical readiness, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Bremerton's Lt. Shanece Washington is also the Command Managed Equal Opportunity (CMEO) Program Manager, a crucial duty in providing all staff members - active duty and civil service - a safe and secure setting to perform to their maximum ability (Official Navy photo by Mass Communication 3rd Class Meagan Christoph, NMRTC Bremerton public affairs).

