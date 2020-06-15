Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marine Corps, Marines, SPMAGTF-CR-CC, 20.2, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, Echo Company [Image 5 of 5]

    U.S. Marine Corps, Marines, SPMAGTF-CR-CC, 20.2, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, Echo Company

    BAGHDAD, IRAQ

    06.15.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew Skiver 

    13th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    A U.S. Marine with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, assigned to the Special Purpose Marine-Air Ground Task Force – Crisis Response - Central Command 20.2, fires a M240B from a HMWWV during a during a combat marksmanship range at the Baghdad Embassy Compound in Iraq, June 15, 2020. The training focused on the fundamentals of combat marksmanship and evaluation drills in a stressed environment. The SPMAGTF-CR-CC is a crisis response force, prepared to deploy a variety of capabilities across the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew Skiver)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2020
    Location: BAGHDAD, IQ 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marine Corps, Marines, SPMAGTF-CR-CC, 20.2, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, Echo Company [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Andrew Skiver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Central Command
    2nd Battalion
    Range
    MARCENT
    USMC
    USCENTCOM
    5th Marine Regiment
    U.S. Marine Corps
    Echo Company
    Marines
    Readiness
    Mounted
    Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force
    M240 Bravo
    Combat Marksmanship
    20.2
    Unit Readiness
    SPMAGTF-CR-CC
    CJTF-OIR

